Zarif to give lecture on Power Shifts, New Players in the Transitional Period

"I'll be delivering the third of five online talks at Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran, today, Aug 10, 12:30-13:15 UTC," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Topic: Power Shifts and New Players in the Transitional Period," he added.

Earlier, addressing the opening of his speech in the first episode, he outlined many concepts prevailing the global political systems so far and said each of them has given way to the other in the course of time.

Recalling the previous changes in the world, he said that "we have seen the emergence of drastic changes and wars" in the international community.

Referring to "extremist unilateralism" as one of these concepts, he said that "all there are conceptual contexts the world experienced about the emerging new world."

In his second speech, Iranian foreign minister reviews 'Characteristics of Transitional Period'.

