PGCC anti-Iran rhetoric has no customer in global arms market

The PGCC aims to create atmosphere of advertisement for the US, but, its members should know that they are the first that will be harmed by the United States and the Israeli Zionist regime, Sabah Zangeneh told IRNA in an exclusive interview.

The PGCC secretary general has sent a letter to the United Nations asking for extending arms embargo on Iran, whereas the UN Security Council at its online session in late June gave unconditional support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to which Iran has been faithful, so, there is no law to extend arms embargo on Iran as the weapons restrictions will be removed in October 2020, according to the context of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The US is no longer a member of the JCPOA as it withdrew from it unilaterally in May, 2018.

Censuring the PGCC for lining up with the US against Iran, the expert said its measure will not affect approach taken by great countries like China and Russia.

Although the Persian Gulf states have trade relations with Beijing and Moscow, they are rivals in the area of arms market, Zangeneh noted.

The point is that Iran builds most of its arms needs inside the country, while its weapons are not forbidden regarding the international laws, he added.

When arms embargo on Iran is lifted in October, Russia and China will cooperate with Iran on arms market and the region as well, so it seems that the PGCC's anti-Iran attempt will not work, he underlined.

Asked about the aim behind the PGCC's anti-Iran letter, the expert said the member states want to continue tension with Iran, but they should know that such methods will not be positive [for the region].

At the end of his remarks, the international expert described the US endeavors to extend arms embargo on Iran as "unsuccessful."

