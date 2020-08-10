Aug 10, 2020, 8:47 AM
Iran, Bosnia call for radio-TV cooperation

Belgrade, Aug 10, IRNA - Iranian Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari and Belmin Karamehmedovic, Director General of Bosnian Member BHRT (Radio and Television of Bosnia-Herzegovina) called for radio-TV cooperation.

Referring to good background of relations between Iranian embassy and Radio and Television of Bosnia-Herzegovina and some local news channels, Heidari expressed hope for improved framework for activities by revising MOU on friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Karamehmedovic welcomed the proposal made by the Iranian official.

He appreciated Iranian government and people support for Bosnian people and emphasized reinforcing cultural commonalities and media exchanges.

Both sides underscored the importance of exchanging artistic products especially movies and TV series.

