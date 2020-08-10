Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 10

** IRAN DAILY

- Mousavi blasts PGCC ‘irresponsible’ call for extension of arms embargo on Iran

Iran on Sunday strongly criticized the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) for its “irresponsible” call for extending an arms embargo on the country.

- Iran criticizes US claim of opposing WMD

The spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry in a message on the 75th anniversary of Nagasaki and Hiroshima atomic bombings by US on Sunday slammed Washington for claiming to be an advocate of the elimination of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).

- Zarif signs memorial book at Lebanese embassy in Tehran

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif attended the Lebanese embassy in Tehran on Sunday signing a memorial book for the victims of Beirut’s tragic explosion.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Coup after cataclysm?

Pro-Western groups called on Sunday for a sustained "uprising” to topple Lebanese leaders after this week’s devastating explosion in Beirut, and the country’s top Christian Maronite cleric said the cabinet should resign.

- Pentagon report: U.S.’ Kurdish allies in Syria recruiting child soldiers

A new report to the U.S. Congress by the Office of the Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Defense has criticized the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants’ ongoing practice of recruiting child soldiers, with the militant forces reportedly promising to stop doing so since at least 2014.

- Three Iranian stars among world soccer 500

Three Iranian strikers Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Ali Alipour have been listed in the World Soccer 500.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian cartoonist Mojtaba Heidarpanah runner-up at City of Trento contest

Iranian cartoonist Mojtaba Heidarpanah has taken second place at the 28th International Satire and Humor Festival City of Trento in Italy.

- Persepolis to settle with Branko Ivankovic: official

Persepolis acting general manager, Mehdi Rasoul Panah, claimed that the club have paid about 60 percent of former coach Branko Ivankovic’s unpaid salary.

- Iran ready to help rebuild ruined places in Beirut

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited the Lebanese embassy in Tehran to sign a notebook in memory of the victims of a massive explosion in Beirut port which left at least 150 people dead and 5,000 injured.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TEDPIX climbs 2.2%

Renewed investor interest in large-cap stocks pushed the benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, higher on Sunday while many smaller shares closed under sell-off.

- MSC retains largest share of domestic steel production

With an output of about 6.2 million tons, Mobarakeh Steel Company had the largest share of steel production in Iran during the first four months of the current fiscal year (March 20-July 21).

- Iran's housing PMI drops in fourth fiscal month

The Purchasing Managers' Index for Iran's housing sector in the fourth month of the current fiscal year (June 21-July 21) settled at 52.78 from 64.36 in the preceding month (May 21-June 20).

