PGCC at peak of inefficiency: Spox

Deploring the unconstructive approach of some members of the council towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mousavi said that unfortunately, it seems that the so-called Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has become the spokesperson of some short-sighted people inside the council and outside the region and the council secretariat, influenced by some of its members' destructive policies and behaviors, has become loudspeaker of the anti-Iran figures.

By this move, the PGCC has ignored the realities of the region and turned a blind eye to the facts and priorities in this sensitive situation, he reiterated.

The PGCC's irresponsible statement was issued unilaterally and dictated by some members of the Council at a time when some of its member do not stop buying and stockpiling weapons even in times of economic hardship, and were among the largest arms buyers in the region and the world. Undoubtedly, the interests of the US are tied to the sale of more weapons to these countries, he said.

Killing defenseless people and children in Yemen is one of the concrete examples of the wrong policies of some members of the council, who are being victimized everyday in front of the eyes of the world with all kinds of Western weapons and by the leaders of the entity, Mousavi said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish