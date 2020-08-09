Rouhani: Int'l solidarity with Lebanon's affected people a sign of awakened conscience of humanity

He made the remarks in an address to a Cabinet session late on Sunday, when the members discussed the post-coronavirus situation and made appropriate decisions.

During the meeting, Cabinet members approved the draft protocol amending the Agreement on Encouragement and Mutual Support of Investment between the governments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Croatia.

The draft agreement on mutual legal collaboration in civil matters between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan was another approval of today's cabinet meetings.

The bill will be sent to the parliament for final approval.

