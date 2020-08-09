Aug 9, 2020, 2:50 PM
COVID-19 kills 163 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, August 9, IRNA – Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that some 163 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 18,427.

Some 2,020 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 961 of whom were hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 326,712 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 284,371 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,022 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Sadat Lari added that 2,686,498 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

