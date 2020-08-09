Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran urges UN to stop US support for terrorist groups

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Saturday that Tehran "expects UN to shoulder its responsibilities” to prevent the US from providing supports to terrorist groups such as Tondar.

- UN set to reject US push to extend Iran arms embargo

The UN Security Council is set next week to roundly reject a US resolution to extend an Iranian arms embargo, diplomats said.

- Members of terrorist team arrested in SE Iran

Iran’s intelligence forces arrested members of a takfiri terrorist team who had caused public fear in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, managing director of the provincial intelligence office said on Saturday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Possibility of external interference’

Lebanon’s president said on Friday its investigation into the biggest blast in Beirut’s history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents sought to rebuild shattered homes and lives.

- Saudi Arabia seeking to Partition Yemen since 2011: Secret documents

Leaked Saudi secret documents have revealed that the kingdom has been pursuing a policy to partition Yemen through supporting various tribal leaders.

- Alipour chosen the best forward of ACL2018 team

Persepolis football team forward Ali Alipour has been shortlisted for the best striker of the ACL2018 Team.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s National Orchestra releases “Song of Humanity” in honor of health workers

Iran’s National Orchestra has released a music video titled “Song of Humanity” to acknowledge the efforts the medical staff have made in the battle with the coronavirus.

- Alireza Beiranvand fumes at Persepolis officials

Former Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand lambasted the team’s officials after they didn’t respect him in the Iran Professional League title celebration.

- Why Imran Khan didn’t make it

In a bid to calm tensions in the region, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made efforts to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but his efforts ended in deadlock due to the Saudis’ unwillingness to fundamentally solve disagreements with Iran, a former diplomat told the Tehran Times.

