Intelligence forces arrest members of terrorist team in SE Iran

Speaking to IRNA, the Iranian official said the terrorist team had caused fear and concern for people in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Earlier on August 5, terrorists planted a bomb in Zibashahr district, Zahedan and then called the police.

When the police officers arrived there they detonated the bomb injuring police officers.

Meanwhile, Speaking to IRNA, Head of medical emergency center of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences Fariborz Rashedi said that four injured police officers received small injuries and were discharged from hospital after medical service.

He added that two police officers received outpatient medical service and were discharged immediately and two others were released after check-up from hospital.

