Iran Red Crescent delivers 15 tons of food to Lebanon Red Cross

Mohammad-Baqer Mohammadi, the deputy head of IRCS, made the remarks speaking to IRNA in Beirut on Saturday.

IRCS has sent a special group to Beirut on Friday to assess the damages to the city.

The relief agency said that diagnosis kits, and medicine needed by COVID-19 and cancer patients are the most urgent needs of the Lebanese people affected by blast in Beirut.

Face masks, alcohol, disinfectants, first aid kits and the equipment needed for performing minor surgeries are other items mostly needed by the people injured in the explosion in Beirut port.

IRCS had already dispatched 95kg emergency medical supplies to Beirut. Iran also set up a field hospital in Beirut.

