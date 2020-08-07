Iranian ambassador reviews Beirut blast with Lebanese counterpart in Russia

Jalali in his meeting with Shoghi Boonasr on Friday, discussed different aspects of the blast.

The Ambassador offered his condolences to the Lebanese side and stressed Iranian people's solidarity with Lebanon's nation and government.

He also underlined the need to continue aiding the government and its people.

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Russia for his part, thanked Iran for its continued support to Lebanon, as well as the assistance and sympathy of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the Lebanese government and people.

A warehouse that contained ammonium nitrate caught fire in the Beirut Port on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion.

The massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital claiming more than 150 lives and injuring about 5,000 people.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and many other Iranian officials have sympathized with Lebanon over casualties of Beirut explosion.

Following the tragic explosion in Beirut and the death of dozens of citizens of the city, Tehran’s Milad Tower turned off lights as a sign of sympathy of the Iranians with the Lebanese people and the victims of the Beirut blast.

