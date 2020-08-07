FM spox: No difference between Bolton, Hook or Abrams

In a twitter post on Friday, he said when the US policies regarding Iran remains the same, there will be no difference for John Bolton, Brian Hook or Elliott Abrams.

The issue is that American officials are trying things too big for their mouths, he said.

In the message, he wrote "No difference between John Bolton, Brian Hook or Elliott Abrams; when it comes to the US #Iran policy, American officials have been bitten off more than they could chew. Same applies to Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump AND their successors."

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday announced that Hook will be replaced with Elliott Abrams who is currently serving as the US envoy for Venezuela affairs.

He said once Hook's tenure terminates, Abrams will take charge of Iran's affairs as well.

Hook who was appointed to the post two years ago has failed to the reach the US goals of imposing ultimate pressure on Iran.

Observers wonder what Abrams as a neo-conservative diplomat who has bitterly failed in leading the US-engineered cou deta in Venezuela to victory and played a role in other US scandalous failures as well could accomplish, given the fact that there is only one week ahead before the US takes its proposal of extending Iran's arms embargo to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a plan which is already doomed to fail.

