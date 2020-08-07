Shamkhani says Brian leaving White House as disappointed as John

In his Twitter account on Friday, Shamkhani wrote that "The goal of maximum pressure strategy from collapse and system change, has changed to prevent Iran becoming rich."

He said "Brian too, like John, broke off from the White House. Maybe "Mike" would have to pack his bags before "Donald" leaves."

Top United States envoy for Iran Brian Hook will step down from the post at the end of his tenure.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Elliott Abrams, the US special representative for Venezuela, will replace Hook "following a transition period" with Hook.

Abrams will serve in both roles.

