Aug 7, 2020, 5:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83899855
0 Persons

Tags

Shamkhani says Brian leaving White House as disappointed as John

Shamkhani says Brian leaving White House as disappointed as John

Tehran, Aug 7, IRNA – Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani reacted to stepping down of the US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook and described it as a failed scheme.

In his Twitter account on Friday, Shamkhani wrote that "The goal of maximum pressure strategy from collapse and system change, has changed to prevent Iran becoming rich."

He said "Brian too, like John, broke off from the White House. Maybe "Mike" would have to pack his bags before "Donald" leaves."

Top United States envoy for Iran Brian Hook will step down from the post at the end of his tenure.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Elliott Abrams, the US special representative for Venezuela, will replace Hook "following a transition period" with Hook.

Abrams will serve in both roles.

6125**1424 

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 10 =