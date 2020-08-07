COVID-19 kills 156 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that, with the 156 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 18,132.

Some 2,450 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,145 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 322,567 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 279,724 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 4,136 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,637,575 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

