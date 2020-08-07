Ambassador: Unilateralism aggravates US isolation

In a twitter message, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh noted that the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has stated his country's opposition to extension of Iran's arms sanctions as stated in the bullying remarks of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) proposing extending arms embargoes against Iran.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a press conference on Thursday that China strongly supports the UNSC resolutions as well as the nuclear deal with Iran.

The spokesperson also said that China is against the US attempts to extend UNSC arms sanctions against Iran.

He said China will continue cooperation with all relevant parties and the world community in supporting Iranian nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

