Iran, Azerbaijan labor ministers underline boosting collaboration

During the dialogue, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population in Azerbaijan Sahel Babayev called for using Iran's experiences in the field.

Referring to his country's moves in the fight against coronavirus and safeguarding the health of citizens, he underlined the necessity for pursuing and implementing the memorandum of understanding between the two ministries in line with promoting bilateral relations.

Iranian Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari, for his part referred to the useful reforms made in the field of labor and social security in Azerbaijan Republic, highlighting significance of exchanging experiences in the fields of labor and social welfare between the two countries.

Noting that Iran is always by the side of the friendly and neighboring country of Azerbaijan Republic, he voiced support for the settlement of the conflict between this country and Armenia in the framework of international law and declared Iran's readiness for any cooperation and assistance in the connection.

