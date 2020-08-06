Iran ups aluminum output by 50%

Addressing inaugural ceremony of production line of Nafis Part Company in the industrial town of Zeberkhan, he added that opening of a new project is a thorn in the enemies' eye, and the production sector will continue to move strongly even in the most difficult economic conditions.

When the Korean auto giants left Iran, everyone expected the country's car industry to shut down, but car production showed an increase by 20%, and all this is the result of patience and resistance of elements of production, he said.

Congratulating 'Day of Reporter', Modarres-Khiabani said, "In the economic war we are involved in, journalists play a crucial role alongside the fighters of the industry and production sector."

