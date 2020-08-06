Enemy countries' sympathizing with Lebanon over Beirut incident diplomatic hypocrisy: Spox

Talking to reporters in Orumieh on Thursday, Mousavi regretted the incident in Beirut, saying that in this sensitive situation, some countries tried to catch fish from the troubled water, and those who imposed sanctions on the Lebanese government and people and pressured them took the opportunity and expressed sympathy hypocritically.

Of course, the Lebanese people and the free nations of the world will differentiate this hypocrisy from expression of opportunistic sympathy, he added.

Reiterating that Iran is ready for helping to reconstruction of Beirut, Mousavi said that President Hassan Rouhani has also issued necessary orders for medical and humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese government and people, and this has been communicated to all institutions.

Elsewhere in his speech, he said that Iran's right to sue those behind threatening Iran's passenger plane remains.

This action was a serious threat against the passengers of the civilian plane and in violation of all international regulations and laws, but the necessary response will be given to this piracy in due time, the top diplomat said.

Referring to the propaganda efforts of the Americans against Iran, Mousavi said, "They have launched propaganda waves against our country at different times, and their efforts are very extensive."

