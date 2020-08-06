Spox: Iran's northwestern province has special capacity for enhancing ties with Azerbaijan

Mousavi, Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Baku, made the remarks at a meeting with West Azarbaijan officials.

Mousavi is to hold a post of Iran's ambassador to Baku in the coming weeks.

Cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan should be put on the agenda in line with Iran's foreign policy on fostering ties with neighbors, the spokesman noted.

As he said, border provinces play a leading role in achieving the end.

He went on to say that Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy good commonalities which will lead to enhanced mutual cooperation.

To achieve economic prospects with Azerbaijan, trade problems should be removed, Mousavi underlined.

Length of joint border between Iran's West Azarbaijan Province and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan is 149 kilometers.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish