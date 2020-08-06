Aug 6, 2020, 2:50 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 174 more in Iran

Tehran, Aug 6, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Thursday that some 174 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 17,976.

Some 2,634 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,304 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that a total of 320,117 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 277,463 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 4,156 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,612,763 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

