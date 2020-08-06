Iran’s reducing nuclear commitments due to US violation: French diplomat

Simultaneous with French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to persuade the US to stay in the JCPOA, Gérard Araud wrote in a tweet in response to US ambassador to the Occupied Palestine David Friedman that the JCPOA was not to cover non-nuclear issues, and that the Europeans had agreed to pursue other issues with the US.

Criticizing Joe Biden for saying he would return to the JCPOA if he won elections, Friedman had said that Tehran had violated the 2025 international deal.

Affronting the world and his country’s long-term allies, On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 accord that was negotiated and signed by the permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany and unanimously confirmed in the international security body. The agreement was accepted and respected worldwide.

Now Washington is claiming that the accord is not an international one and has no connection with the UNSC.

Trump’s administration pursues the plan to separate the JCPOA from Resolution 2231 in order to be able to claim that Washington is still a part of the Resolution and thus gain the power to extend Iran’s arms embargo that will come to an end in October.

This is while the claim of Trump’s administration has already been rejected by China and Russia, as well as the US European allies.

