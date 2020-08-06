World, region shocked by Beirut blast's humanitarian, economic dimensions, veep says

In a tweet late on Wednesday, he added, "In a telephone call with the Lebanese Prime Minister, I expressed my sympathy and condolences to the Iranian government and people."

"Mr. Hassan Diab also said spoke about the will of the Lebanese government and people and said that Lebanon will certainly not kneel down and will stand up again," Jahangiri said.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Footage shared on the social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 150 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

