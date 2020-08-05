Veep: Iran standing alongside Lebanese people, gov't

"I am confident that Lebanon will remain steadfast and proud and will emerge victorious and dignified from this difficult test as in the past," he said.

Voicing Iran's readiness to send necessary aid to Lebanon, he stressed, "Lebanon's stability and security are important for all countries in the region, and we are confident that the Lebanese government will find the root of this tragic incident and deal with those responsible."

Imposing any sanctions against Lebanon in this situation is cruel and against human rights, Jahangiri said, noting, "Today (Wednesday), the first shipment of Iranian aid has been sent to Lebanon by the Red Crescent of the Islamic Republic and we are with Lebanon in this difficult time."

The Lebanese premier, for his part, thanked Iran for its continued support to Lebanon, as well as the assistance and sympathy of the officials of the Islamic Republic with the Lebanese government and people, and emphasized, "We are facing a catastrophic situation in Lebanon, but Beirut and Lebanon will not kneel and will stand up again."

"The situation in Beirut is critical and the number of the dead has reached more than 150 and the number of injured is close to 4,000, but we hope to return to the pre-accident situation with the help of friends," he said.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on the social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 150 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish