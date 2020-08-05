Aug 5, 2020, 7:00 PM
Iran ready to dispatch medical personnel, equipment to Lebanon: Defense Minister

Tehran, Aug 5, IRNA – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami in a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart expressed his country's readiness to send healthcare professionals and medical equipment.

The Iranian official added that Iran's aids, including a mobile hospital, are ready to be dispatched to the country.

Lebanese Defense Minister Zeina Akar, for her part, appreciated Iran for standing by the country.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very large number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

