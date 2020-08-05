Zarif, Ukrainian counterpart discuss progress in probing plane crash case

During the phone conversation today, the Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers described the recent meeting between the two countries' negotiators as positive and expressed hope that in the wake of continued negotiations and exchange of information between the two sides' authorities, the case of the Ukrainian plane crash will sooner bear result in a favorable manner for the two nations, especially the families and relatives of the victims of the tragic incident.

Zarif also voiced Iran's readiness for paying compensations to the families of the victims of the incident as a step to alleviate their grief.

The Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, for his part, voiced the Ukrainian side's readiness for the visit of the Ukrainian team of negotiators to Tehran in October to continue the talks.

The first round of Iranian delegation's talks in Ukraine ended last Friday while the second round is slated to be held in Tehran in October.

The Iranian delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Baharvand, traveled to Kiev on July 30 to discuss the various aspects of the plane crash.

Baharvand sat down for talks with the Ukrainian foreign minister and his deputy during his visit to the country.

During the meeting of visiting Iranian delegation with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and the Ukrainian expert delegation, various technical and legal aspects of the incident were examined and it was also agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries on the same issue.

The appointment of expert groups and the timing of the second round of talks in Tehran in October were among the most important agreements reached during the first round of talks.

During the meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two sides stressed the need to maintain bilateral relations, and settlement of the issue of the plane crash quickly.

Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in January, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

2050**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish