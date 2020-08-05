New Omani, Germany envoys submit credentials to Iran FM

Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini and Hans Odo Motzel met with the Iranian diplomat at the beginning of their mission in Iran.
7129**2050
Tehran, Aug 5, IRNA – New ambassadors of Oman and Germany on Wednesday submitted copies of their credentials to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
