New Omani, Germany envoys submit credentials to Iran FM

Tehran, Aug 5, IRNA – New ambassadors of Oman and Germany on Wednesday submitted copies of their credentials to Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Ibrahim bin Ahmad Al-Moeini and Hans Odo Motzel met with the Iranian diplomat at the beginning of their mission in Iran.

