Iran to help Lebanon to recover from recent crisis

He voiced condolences with the Lebanese nation over the deadly explosion, calling for unity and solidarity to deal with the current situation.

Iran will support Lebanon in the hard days, Najjar said, sympathizing with the people and the government of the country.

The Iranian official wished health for the wounded of the incident.

Earlier today, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called on the Iranian Red Crescent Society to render humanitarian aid to Lebanon as soon as possible.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

