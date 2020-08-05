Iran’s Judiciary Chief expresses condolences over blast in Beirut 

The damage of a significant part of Beirut's infrastructure has made the disaster more severe for the Lebanese nation, he noted.

Commenting on the cruel sanctions imposed by the US against the Lebanese nation in recent months, the judiciary chief pointed out that lifting the sanctions should be on the agenda of the international bodies.

Iranian Judiciary's Headquarters for Human Rights will put legal follow-up to remove the pressures and defend the rights of the people of Lebanon on its agenda, he underlined.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very large number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a massive explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

