Iran ready to help Lebanon following blast: Qalibaf to Berri on phone

During the phone talk, Qalibaf pointed out that Iran will stand by the Lebanese nation to help them overcome the crisis.

Berri, for this part, warmly thanked Iran for supporting Lebanon during difficult times.

Earlier today in the formal session of the Iranian parliament, Qalibaf said Iran is ready to provide Lebanon with emergency medical supplies and humanitarian aid to Lebanon to handle the medical treatment of thousands of people injured in the massive explosions which rocked Beirut on Tuesday night.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

