COVID-19 kills 185 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that, with the 185 new victims, the country’s total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 17,802.

Some 2,697 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,331 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

She noted that a total of 317,483 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 274,932 of whom have recovered and were discharged from hospital.

Some 4,129 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2,587,083 tests have so far been carried out in Iran

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish