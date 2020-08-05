Pakistan PM, politicians grieved over loss of lives in Beirut

Premier Imran Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday that he is deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost and thousands injured.

He said we stand in solidarity with our Lebanese brethren in their difficult hours, sharing their sorrow and grief.

The Prime Minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tweeted: Pakistan’s prayers and thoughts are with the government and people of Lebanon in this difficult time.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement: We express our sincere condolences to Government and people of Lebanon over loss of precious lives in Beirut Blast and pray for early recovery of injured.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in her tweet said horrific blast kills and injures many in Beirut. “Prayers for the brave and resilient people of Lebanon as they deal with this tragedy,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in his tweet message said horrific images of death and destruction coming through from Beirut.

“We stand in complete solidarity with the people and government of Lebanon at this difficult hour,” said chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“Our profound sympathies and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones,” he said.

Senator Sherry Rehman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tweeted: Heart goes out to the people of Beirut.

Almost 100 people died and some 4,000 were critically injured in unprecedented explosion at a warehouse in Beirut on Tuesday night.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

