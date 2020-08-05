Iran Red Crescent to send emergency medical & food supplies to Lebanon

Spokesman for IRCS Mohammad Nasiri told IRNA that the Iranian Red Crescent will send the packages and equipment to Lebanon in line with the Society's humanitarian goals.

August 4 Massive explosion at a warehouse keeping Ammonium-nitrate in Beirut, Lebanon, killed at least 80 people and wounded 4,000 others, according to Lebanon health ministry.

IRCS will dispatch 2,000 food packages and medical equipment to Beirut after the request for help from head of Lebanese Red Cross George Kettaneh, the spokesman noted.

A 22-member Iranian medical team will also fly to Beirut later in the day to help the disaster-hit people, Nasiri added.

Earlier, Iran's Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that Tehran is ready to provide the Lebanese nation and the health system with emergency medical supplies.

Lebanon has announced three days of public mourning on the Beirut tragedy.

