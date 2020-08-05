President Rouhani: Iran pioneer of democracy in region

Congratulating the Muslims on the birthday of Imam Ali al-Hadi, the 10th imam of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) Infallible Household, and the event of Ghadir Khum, President Rouhani said that 114 years have passed since the proclamation of constitutional monarchy on August 4, 1906, on which Iran established the first the parliament in the region.

Rouhani said Iran experienced ups and down from that date until the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and added that Iran is still treading the same path of the Constitutional Movement and enjoys a religious democracy.

He added that everyone should know that as long as the ballot boxes are respected, no power can harm the country.

When the government and parliament and all the other pillars of the administration are directly or indirectly elected by the people, it is totally senseless to make decisions in a house on the other side of the world to end the Islamic System or to make riots in Iran, he said.

President Rouhani said that they can annoy Iran, but they cannot take the democracy away.

Touching the issue of the coronavirus outbreak, President Rouhani prayed for success and good health of the medical staff.

President Rouhani cited to a statement made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution about sanctions and distortion of facts, saying that sanctions are imposed by the enemy and distortion of facts is sometimes done by the enemy and sometimes by some people from inside the country, the latter of which is painful.

The president said: "If we don’t fight the enemy, we will have to yield. Iranians are not willing to give up and will fight the oppressive sanctions."

He said that under the current circumstances, the countries that are not under sanctions and do not have such an enemy suffer economic problems; their economic growth has fallen by 30% amid the pandemic. The world economy had decreased by 5% on average.

President Rouhani said we broke the sanctions and for two years the country enjoyed a comfort although the signatories to the nuclear agreement did not fully implement it and in some cases, they acted against their commitments.

After two years, the novices took the White House; they aimed at sanctioning Iran to bring down the Islamic System, he said.

Rouhani said that one of the European presidents had told him early autumn 2018 that US President Donald Trump had told them in a meeting that in three months, the Islamic System would no longer exist.

President Rouhani said he laughed and said, "We would see each other later and the he saw the same European official and they remembered what Trump has said."

He added that the Americans played themselves; they wanted to destroy the religious democracy in Iran and bring a system that serves them.

