President Rouhani expresses solidarity with Lebanon president, Govt, people

In his message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, Rouhani said huge blast in Beirut Port and its casualties caused great tragedy and deep sorrow.

On behalf of Iranian nation and government, I offer my sympathy with families of the victims, your excellency and people of Lebanon.

He also wished immediate recovery of the injured people.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

