Aug 5, 2020, 9:58 AM
Next round of talks with Ukraine on plane crash scheduled for October

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand

Tehran, Aug 5, IRNA - Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand announced on Wednesday that next round of talks between Iran and Ukraine is slated for mid-October in Tehran.

The talks will focus of Ukraine's January plane crash in Tehran, Baharvand told IRNA in an exclusive interview.

Passenger plane of Ukraine Airlines crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 after a missile attack on its fuselage . All 176 people aboard including nine crew members lost their lives.   

The human tragedy happened at the height of tension with the United States and the Iranian air defense system had been put on alert to avert possible violation of Iranian airspace by the US drones.

Flight 752 of Ukraine Airlines which had taken off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, moved very close to a sensitive military spot of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).   

As Baharvand said that indemnity will be given based on international documents to which "we're committed, and we try not to be far from the norms."

