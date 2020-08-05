Next round of talks with Ukraine on plane crash scheduled for October

The talks will focus of Ukraine's January plane crash in Tehran, Baharvand told IRNA in an exclusive interview.

Passenger plane of Ukraine Airlines crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 after a missile attack on its fuselage . All 176 people aboard including nine crew members lost their lives.

The human tragedy happened at the height of tension with the United States and the Iranian air defense system had been put on alert to avert possible violation of Iranian airspace by the US drones.

Flight 752 of Ukraine Airlines which had taken off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, moved very close to a sensitive military spot of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

As Baharvand said that indemnity will be given based on international documents to which "we're committed, and we try not to be far from the norms."

Updating...

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish