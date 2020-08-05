IRGC: Sound bomb injures four police officers in SE Iran

The explosion happened near a police car in Zibashahr district, Zahedan and caused damage to a car, the IRGC ground forces said in a statement.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of medical emergency center of Zahedan University of Medical Sciences Fariborz Rashedi said that four injured police officers received small injuries and were discharged from hospital after medical service.

He added that two police officers received outpatient medical service and were discharged immediately and two others were released after check-up from hospital.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish