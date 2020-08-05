Iran health minister offers aid to Lebanon after massive explosion

Sending a message to his Lebanese counterpart Hamad Hassan, Namaki extended condolences to Lebanon over the sad incident which caused many deaths.

Expressing concerns over the tragic event, Namaki said the Iranian nation and government will stand by the friendly and brotherly nation of Lebanon as before.

Massive explosion occurred at a warehouse keeping Ammonium-nitrate in Beirut and killed at least 80 people and wounded 4,000 others, according to Lebanon health ministry.

