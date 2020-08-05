Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Aug 5

** IRAN DAILY

- Dozens killed, thousands injured in Beirut blast; Zarif sympathizes with Lebanese

A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 50 people and injured more than 2,700 others, said the health minister of Lebanon.

- Iran: US oil deal with Syrian Kurds not legally valid

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned signing of an oil deal between a US oil company and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stressing that the deal lacks legal validity.

- Zarif hails Iranians’ ‘seismic achievement’ in 1906: First Constitution

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on August 5 referred to the creation of Iran’s first constitution in 1906 describing it the “seismic achievement” of Iranians.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘We will certainly avenge Gen. Soleimani’s blood’

Head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hussein Salami on Tuesday pledged that Iran will avenge the U.S. assassination of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani.

- Porto want to sign Mehdi Taremi

Rio Ave President Antonio Silva Campos confirmed that Porto has shown interest in signing Mehdi Taremi.

- Syria responds to new Zionist aggression

The Syrian air defenses have responded to the Zionist regime’s Monday night aggression against the Arab country’s army positions, state media reports.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Actor Faramarz Qaribian to receive lifetime achievement honor at Hafez Awards

Actor Faramarz Qaribian will be honored for his lifetime achievements at the 20th edition of the Hafez Awards.

- FIFA president Infantino to find solution for transferring funds of Iran

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that the international governing body of football tries to find a solution for transferring funds of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

- UAE has parted its way from Saudi Arabia: ex-diplomat

Ahmad Dastmalchian, Iran’s former ambassador to Lebanon, has said that the United Arab Emirates has parted its way from Saudi Arabia since last year.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran energy exchange shows enterprising capacity

Value of trade at the Iran Energy Exchange surged in the first four months of current fiscal year (March 20-July 21).

- Small enterprises account for 45% of Iran’s industrial jobs

Small businesses account for 52% of the total number of industrial units and 45% of industrial jobs in Iran.

- Underground economy averages 37% of GDP

The underground economy and tax evasion in Iran have been estimated to average 37.7% and 3.5% of gross domestic product respectively in the fiscal 2017-8, an analytical research published by the Iranian National Tax Administration shows.

