According to Interior Ministry's website, in a letter to Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Tuesday night, Rahmani-Fazli expressed condolences to the Lebanese people who are suffering due to the explosion in Beirut.

Iran's Interior Ministry is fully prepared to every kind of assistance to the victims within the framework of the policies of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the letter added.

