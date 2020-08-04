Iran, Azerbaijan discuss implementation of joint projects

During the phone call, the two sides expressed satisfaction with bilateral relations in various areas, including economy, trade, industry, agriculture, tourism, communications and information technology, transit and transportation and exchanged views on further improvement of ties.

The significance of continuing successful cooperation in the energy sector as well as the work done in the field of unification of power transmission networks of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia was also dealt with by the two officials.

Mustafayev and Dejpsand stressed the need for maintaining economic relations in the context of the coronavirus epidemic by observing health protocols and leaving the two countries' crossings open for trade and transit exchanges.

They expressed satisfaction with the increase in the volume of transportation and transit exchanges between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic in recent months.

Azerbaijan Republic deputy prime minister and Iran's economy minister are chairing the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

