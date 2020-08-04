Enemy seeking to institutionalize insecurity in region: Defense Minister

Brigadier-General Hatami said that Lieutenant-General Soleimani and other Resistance members stood against the plan driving it to failure.

Talking to the press on the sidelines of the inauguration of a gallery to honor late General Soleimani, Hatami said the exhibition shows two issues: the wickedness and the crimes of the enemy indicating they had a big plan for the region.

He added that soldiers of the Resistance could stand up to all the blasphemy, crimes, money and weapons of the enemy with General Soleimani as the commander and with Iran’s military support.

He said that Iran is better-equipped than before and will support its military -- the air force, navy, civil defense, missile units, and cyber and electronic units in order to defend the Iranians and the people of countries endeavoring to beef up security so that they can uproot crime and oppression from the world.

