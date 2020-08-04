Gen Baqeri: Terrorists were in vain to endanger Iran security

Enemies' defeat brought national tranquility to let the country move towards development, General Baqeri said at an exhibition showcasing the power of Resistance front and the end of Daesh (ISIS).

Bravery and presence of late Lt General Qasem Soleimani and his comrades did not let Daesh be in Iraq and Syria, Baqeri noted.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted in US terrorist attack in January, 2020.

About the exhibition, General Baqeri said it puts on display parts of efforts taken by Resistance and also Islamic Republic's support to fight plots of the global arrogance, regional enemies and terrorist groups.

It also showcases brutality of the terrorist groups to endanger security of the regional nations, the general added.

Today, security is returned to Iraq and Syria at high amount thanks to martyrdom and efforts of General Soleimani and his comrades and the guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Baqeri noted.

The exhibition also shows pictures of Lebanon's 2006 victory in its 33-day war against the Zionist regime and the Palestinian nation's resistance to the occupying regime, General Baqeri said stressing it can be useful for the young generation.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish