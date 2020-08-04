UAE distances itself from Sauds since last year, expert says

Speaking to IRNA, Ahmad Dastmalchian cited to recent phone call between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jvad Zarif and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, saying it seems that UAE has distanced itself from Saudi Arabia and steers clear of Riyadh.

Thanks to its extremist approaches and stances toward regional issues, Saudi Arabia has brought about huge costs for itself and its allies, he said adding that after years of accompanying Saudi Arabia in Yemeni crisis, UAE has been locked in serious dispute with Saudis.

Over the past few months, we have observed conflicts between UAE-led forces and Saudis, he noted.

Dastmalchian said that Saudi Arabia is now in a quagmire with regard to Yemeni issue and its retreat will bring about huge costs for the country.

UAE has taken more realistic policies than those of Saudi Arabia so Abu Dhabi will be able to modify its behaviors easier and cheaper than Riyadh, he said, criticizing their acts with regard to establishing ties with the US and normalizing relations with Israeli regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he described Iran as an influential and powerful country in the region, saying in contrast with Saudis, UAE became aware of Iran's pivotal role and the power of resistance forces and pay attention to it in their calculations.

Over the last few months, we have observed Abu Dhabi's contacts with Tehran and Damascus and also foreign minister's talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It seems that Abu Dhabi's efforts to normalize ties with Tehran and Damascus are in the framework of creating regional balance.

Elaborating on UAE-US relations, he said that the UAE is one of the US allies in West Asia but the Emiratis know that Trump's failure in elections will disturb regional equations and their calculations.

Anyway, UAE is a small and vulnerable country and its officials tend to remove tensions with Iran in order to prevent future damages, he added.

Commenting on the prospect of relations between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, Dastmalchian said Iran has always prioritized maintaining friendly ties with neighbors.

He stressed that security is not buyable, adding that regional states know that US is not thinking about regional security.

Regional security will be achieved through collective cooperation of the regional countries, he reiterated.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in video conference with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said others may make use of the current situation to stir up instability in the region but as neighbors we should think about stability in the region.

They expressed readiness for developing relations in various fields and in line with mutual interests.

Reminding the sensitive situation in the region and the importance of holding talks for cooperation, Zarif called for collective cooperation of the regional states to reinforce peace and security.

Meanwhile, Abdullah bin Zayed underlined the need for maintaining cooperation between Iran and the UAE in the region, regular consultations and changing challenges to opportunity.

