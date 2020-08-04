Pakistan PM says efforts underway for Iran-Saudi mediation

Imran Khan said in an interview with Al Jazeera: “Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly.

The full interview will be aired on Wednesday.

“We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded,” PM Khan said.

Earlier, the prime minister said in his speech to the National Assembly that his Pakistani Government's efforts to end tensions in the region continue, but there are some spoilers who are against Iran-Saudi Arabia relations.

The premier said that Pakistan is trying its best to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Iran on October 13, 2019 with the aim of promoting peace and security in the region.

During the visit, he met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Political observers in Pakistan believe that Imran Khan, as a Muslim leader, must play his part in resolving the differences among the Muslim Ummah.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish