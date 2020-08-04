Online confab to get underway by Iranian, Chines academics on Iran-China cultural ties

The 4th “Iran-China Sinology Development and Culture Forum amid COVID-19 Pandemic” is sponsored by Center for China Studies in Allameh Tabataba’i University in cooperation with Beijing Language and Culture University.

Professor Song Xian, member of Institute of World History and a member of Chinese Academy of History and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Dr. Liu Hui, member of School of Asian and African Studies, member of Shanghai International Studies University and Director of Persian Faculty are the Chinese academics to deliver speech to the forum.

Dr. Shahla Bagheri, member of department of Social Sciences of Kharazmi University and Dr. Zahra Mirhosseini, member of Department of Women and Family Studies of Faculty of Social Sciences and Economics of Alzahra University are also the Iranian academics who are scheduled to address the Forum.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish