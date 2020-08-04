Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Aug 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif: Superpowers’ miscalculations led to disastrous consequences

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday said that miscalculations carried out by superpowers have led to the disastrous consequences in the world.

- Oil industry activities on track despite sanctions: Zanganeh

Iran’s oil industry activities have been going on strongly in the past two years since the US pulled out of the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on August 3.

- Russia: Iran’s nuclear capacity 'absolutely legitimate'

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna said Iran’s nuclear capacity is “absolutely legitimate” as it fits within the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Anti-racism protesters: This is a revolution

Amid the partial withdrawal of controversial federal troops from Portland, protesters in the Oregon city said over the weekend they were digging in for a much longer fight.

- Hamas: Zionist regime’s airstrikes on Gaza ‘escalation’

The Islamic resistance movement Hamas on Monday condemned the Zionist regime’s overnight airstrikes on Gaza Strip as an "assault and a message of escalation.”

- Persepolis’s Alipour nominated for best forward of ACL2018 team

Persepolis football team Ali Alipour has been shortlisted for the best striker of the ACL2018 Team.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Alexander Nouri denies Esteghlal link

German-Iranian coach Alexander Nouri has said that he has received unofficial offers from several Iranian clubs like Persepolis and Tractor in previous years but, contrary to recent rumors, Esteghlal club have not made an offer for him.

- No effective action taken within INSTEX: expert

Reza Mirtaher, an expert on international affairs, has said that no effective action has been taken within the framework of INSTEX (the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

- Georgian scholar Murman Tavdishvili novelizes life story of Persian poet Ferdowsi

Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization announced on Monday that Georgian scholar Murman Tavdishvili has authored the life story of Ferdowsi, the composer of the Persian epic masterpiece Shahnameh.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Online Hawala transfers banned

The Headquarters for Combating Smuggling of Goods and Foreign Exchange has announced a ban on buying and selling foreign currency hawala on the internet.

- Shares retreat after rally

The benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange, TEDPIX, lost 18,194 points on Monday drifting lower by 0.9% to retreat below the milestone 2,000,000 points seen on Sunday. It closed trading session at 1,993,330 points.

- Bank Maskan housing loans increase 70% to over $300m

Bank Maskan, the state agent bank of the housing sector, paid 73.17 trillion rials ($314 million) in loans during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (March 20-June 21).

