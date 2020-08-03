Iran, Austria will systematically continue expanding ties, envoy says

Talking to IRNA on Monday while touring Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad province, he hailed the two countries' close ties, saying that the main purpose of this trip is to get acquainted with the capacities of the province to be able to help boost bilateral relations.

The situation in Iran has become complicated, and in fact the cruel sanctions of the US and coronavirus have caused problems for the countries, he said.

There are many natural and climatic similarities between Austria and Kohgilouyeh-Boyerahmad province, and the western Iranian province has been successful in terms of environment, forest and resource management, he said.

