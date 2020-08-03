Russian envoy terms Iran's atomic opportunities as legitimate

"The atomic opportunities were given to Iran by #NPT," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Monday.

"These opportunities and capabilities are absolutely legitimate as long as they are used for peaceful purposes The duty of IAEA is to certify non-diversion of nuclear materials. Those who disagree with that work against NPT," he added.

Ulyanov made the remarks in reaction to a Twitter message released by CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Mark Dubowitz in which he claimed "UAE adheres to the Gold Standard and has forsworn production of fissile materials on its soil that could be used for nuclear weapons".

