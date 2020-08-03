Sharmahd arrest exposes security apparatus authority, MP says

Ebrahim Rezaei told IRNA late on Monday that Jamshid Sharmahd, who was arrested two days ago by the security forces, lived in the US and was being protected by the White House. He and the members of his grouplet martyred nearly 14 of our compatriots in a brutal act in Shiraz alone.

Noting that the issue of human rights among American politicians is a joke, he clarified that this country has become a haven for terrorists whose hands are stained with the blood of the people and who provide them with security support.

Congratulating security institutes on apprehending ringleader of the terrorist group 'Tondar', the MP said that the move shows the superiority of the country's security institutes over the Western intelligence services.

Rezaei hailed the successful move of the security forces of the Islamic Republic in arresting people such as Ruhollah Zam, Siamak Namazi and Jamshid Sharmahd, saying that this arrest will definitely disrupt the determination and will of other forces affiliated with foreign security services. Soon, the agents will fall into the security net of the Iranian security forces.

Sharmahd, who guided the armed and sabotage acts against Iran from the US, was arrested in complicated operations by the Iranian security forces and is now in the hands of the country’s intelligence ministry, a statement by the ministry said earlier.

Tondar, or the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, also known as Soldiers of the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, is an armed terrorist royalist group seeking to overthrow the ruling government and restore the monarchy in Iran.

Tondar claimed responsibility for the 2008 Shiraz explosion at the Hosseynieh Seyed al-Shohada in which 14 people, including children, were killed and 215 others were injured.

