Supreme Leader: Memorable moments created by reporters

“If the moments are beneficial, you (the journalists) are truly the ones who make it available for the public," Ayatollah Khamenei said on the occasion of Journalist Day.

Concerning the role of the journalist in a society, the Supreme Leader said that if the journalists do not make efforts, the memorable moments will never be created.

Without your cameras, pens, and sympathies for preparing and editing news and materials, our works would be like unregistered works,” he further noted while addressing the journalists.

Ayatollah Khamenei has made the remarks to a group of journalists in 2001 on the occasion of the martyrdom of Mahmoud Saremi by Taliban in Afghanistan.

**But who Mahmoud Saremi is

Mahmoud Saremi was born in Boroujerd in June 1968. Having received his diploma, participated in the national entrance exam, and was admitted to the field of geography, he immigrated to Tehran following few semesters; he went to the battlefields for 17 months. Then, Mahmoud returned to the University for continuing his education.

Saremi joined the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in 1991 and got married in 1992 while continuing his postgraduate studies.

He was elected as the head of the IRNA office in Afghanistan in 1996. Despite the inherent risks in Afghanistan, the brave journalist covered the news stories concerning the crimes of the Taliban.

Eventually, the committed journalist was martyred by the Taliban in Mazar-i Sharif on August 8, 1998.

The event, once again, proved the IRNA slogan which focuses on speed, accuracy, and attention.

** What does Saremi’s mother think of him?

Mother of martyr Saremi said that "the endurance of loved ones’ loss, particularly children, is extremely hard for parents. Mahmoud's martyrdom was unbearable as it was unexpected."

When the news of the martyrdom was published; she said that “I was about to wail when I recalled a day that my son came over. Then he said that if I pass away, you must never wail because the death is inevitable."

She noted that "Mahmoud was passionate about reading when he was a child. He studied on his own without asking help from others.”

She recounted that “I remember when he was preparing for the university entrance exam, Boroujerd was bombed by Saddam". She said that since our hometown was war-torn, we had to reside out of the city with other families. During this turbulence, Mahmoud picked up the book wherever possible. He studied until he was admitted to the University of Tehran with high scores.

"He was quiet. If anyone asked him a question, he would answer articulately," she further noted.

**A red-letter day in Iran’s national calendar

The life of the journalist ended sadly but the day (August 8) became a red-letter day in Iran’s national calendar - Journalist Day.

Mahmoud was a fearless journalist who loved his career and considered the promotion of community awareness as his main concern.

Saremi and other martyrs recorded their last news report in the field of thought by their blood to familiarize the freedom-seekers on the crimes against the oppressed people in the world.

**Last chapter of Saremi’s life & career

His last report was released on IRNA while Mazar-i Sharif fell into the hands of the Taliban and they were behind the Iranian consulate, intending to attack it.

"Today is August 8, 1998. My name is Mahmoud Saremi. I am IRNA’s correspondent. Mazar-i Sharif has fallen into the hands of the Taliban. Some of them are behind the Iranian consulate. Tell me what I should do…"

The telephone connection was suddenly interrupted...

Compiled by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi

Edited by Hamid Shamlou

